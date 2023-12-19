Johnny g & Friends: Working On the Business Instead of In the Business

Throughout the year on episodes of Johnny g & Friends, Johnny would ask each guest: How do you work on the business instead of in the business? In this season-end wrap-up, find out how each guest answered that.
In this episode, hear from this year’s guests including Chapel Hill Tire Owner Marc Pons; Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service CEO Beth Barron; Sullivan Tire Vice President Paul Sullivan; Jensen Tire & Auto President and CEO Matt Jensen; Mock-Beroth Tire & Automotive President TJ Beroth; and Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company President Dennis King.