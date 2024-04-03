Sun Auto Tire & Service expands Texas store count

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired Carrollton Complete Automotive as part of its expansion and growth of automotive and tire service across Texas.

“The addition of Carrollton Complete Automotive is another step in our commitment to be the leading automotive service and tire provider in the great state of Texas,” Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO Tony Puckett said. “Carrollton Complete Automotive is a fixture within the community, and we are honored to have their resolute team become part of the Sun Auto family.”

According to Sun Auto, Carrollton Complete Automotive offers a wide range of automotive services including oil changes, fluid flushes and engine repairs as well as a variety of tires for all makes and models. Existing customers will be able to take advantage of Sun Auto’s nationwide warranty program, while employees will have access to employee benefits and resources offered by Sun Auto, the company said.

“I am excited to integrate the strengths of both Sun Auto and Carrollton Complete Automotive to continue to provide service with both passion and excellence,” Kristi Peterson, district manager, said. “We are excited to share the many benefits of being part of the Sun Auto family with the Carrollton Complete Automotive team and look forward to a promising future.”