Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director

Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) has named Maru Trevizo as its director of human resources, overseeing both Falken Tires and Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. Both tire brands are subsidiaries of Sumitomo Rubber and are manufacturers of high-performance tires for cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles. Trevizo will assume her duties immediately.
Trevizo comes to SRNA with more than 20 years of professional experience in human resources from a wide range of industries such as medical manufacturing, e-commerce, fashion apparel and has extensive automotive industry experience from the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), where she also oversaw human resources for the aftermarket organization.