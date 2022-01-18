Connect with us
SRNA CFO Toby Beiner

People

SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer

Avatar

on

New Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) President and CEO Darren Thomas has appointed Toby Beiner as chief financial officer, overseeing both Falken Tires and Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, effective immediately.

Prior to his time at SRNA, Beiner earned his MBA from the University of Southern California and served in several senior-level financial management roles including controller and CFO. In July 2018, Beiner joined Sumitomo Rubber North America as corporate controller before being promoted to vice president of finance in September 2020. Beiner brings a 20-plus-year track record of leading and transforming finance functions to his new role as SRNA’s CFO, the company says.

