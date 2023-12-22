 Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Recall

Sumitomo Rubber USA (Sumitomo) is recalling 1,900 size 265/70R17 115T Falken Wildpeak AT3W tires and size LT235/85R16 120/116S Wildpeak HT02 tires. The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error, the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

Sumitomo said dealers will replace the affected tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 11.

