December 11, 2019

Sullivan Tire Wholesale Division Opens New Location in Concord, NH

The Sullivan Tire Wholesale Division has opened its newest location in Concord, New Hampshire, bringing the total number of wholesale locations to 14.

Operations in the wholesale facility began on Oct. 15 and will be a great asset and aid to its sister location in Auburn, the company says. Michael Smith, current manager of the dealership’s Auburn location, will be overseeing operations in Concord.

The Sullivan Tire Wholesale Division employs 135 individuals, has 14 distribution facilities in five states, carries 22 major tire brands and delivers to wholesale customers throughout New England.

