Sullivan Tire Acquires C&R Tire

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service says it has acquired the retail and wholesale operations at C&R Tire in Worcester and Sturbridge, Massachusetts. Sullivan Tire says the addition of these two service centers increases the number of Sullivan Tire retail locations to a total of 77 throughout New England.

C&R Tire’s Worcester location is 25,000 square feet and includes warehouse space and 15 service bays. The Sturbridge location is 9,600 square feet with seven service bays and a car wash.

Former C&R Tire owner, Jim Chew, will be staying on as part of the Sullivan Tire team, as well as most of their current staff.

Sullivan Tire says it plans to renovate both C&R Tire locations, which will remain open during renovations.