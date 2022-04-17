Subsidiary of DexKo Global Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire

DexKo Global says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dexter Axle Company (Dexter) has acquired HiSpec Wheel & Tire, Inc. (HiSpec).

Click Here to Read More

Established in 1995, HiSpec designs and provides aluminum and steel wheels, tires, and related accessories to the RV, trailer and transportation industries. The company says it offers safe and innovative wheel and tire assemblies while providing the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and over 30 company-owned distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter sserves utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, specialty equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.