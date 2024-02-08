 SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

People

Deborah Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires.

By Christian Hinton
Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has named Deborah Augsburger strategic account manager for passenger car and light truck tires. Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires in Canada and the United States. Before her time with SRNA, she earned her undergraduate degree and master of organizational management at Bluffton University, completing a dissertation on leadership in multinational organizations.

“Before joining SRNA, I worked in corporate accounts, wholesale, and original equipment with two other multinational tire brands,” Augsburger said. “In my new role, I look forward to working with corporate accounts again and continuing to expand my career with SRNA.”

