 SRNA names national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

SRNA names national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires

Sam Williams has been with SRNA since 2016, most recently working as a senior strategic account manager.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Sam-Williams-SRNA-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, named Sam Williams as national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires. Williams has spent more than 30 years working in the automotive aftermarket industry, with experience in sales, store management, multi-unit management, business development, marketing, operations, buying, merchandising, strategic planning and vendor relations. Williams has been with SRNA since 2016, most recently working as a senior strategic account manager.

Related Articles

“With over three decades under my belt, I’m no stranger to supporting automotive aftermarket customers,” said Williams. “My experience growing revenue profitably with several retailers, in addition to managing relationships for corporate and national accounts, gives me confidence as I enter this new role.”

You May Also Like

Mayhew-Stud-Extractor-1400
SRNA-Bakari-Howard-1400
TireTutor-SureCritic
ZC-Rubber-indonesia-1400
News

Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

During this year’s 2024 K&M Tire Conference and Trade Show, Bill Caldwell, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Continental Tire, updated dealers on the company’s approach to the EV tire market and its “EV ready” tire stamp. Caldwell acknowledged that EVs present unique tire considerations compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and discussed how to help customers choose between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or replacement fitments.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Stan-Chandgie-1400
TBC Corp. names Chris Stearman chief supply chain officer

Stearman brings over two decades of experience in supply chain with roles at Tyson Foods, Revlon, Beam Suntory and Avon.

By Christian Hinton
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

Deborah Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires.

By Christian Hinton
Deborah-Augsburger-SRNA-1400
SRNA promotes new director of commercial truck tires

Cliff Stewart has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry and he spent 18 of them in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Cliff-Stewart-SRNA-1400

Other Posts

Autel partners with Motor Information Systems

Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
Michelin takes next step in producing bio-based synthetic rubber

Michelin and its partners unveiled an industrial-scale demonstrator for producing bio-based butadiene, a key ingredient in synthetic rubber production.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-bio-based-rubber-1400
Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

The Coalition estimates there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced as drivers transition to EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
Myers Industries acquires Signature Systems

Myers’s CEO said the acquisition will strengthen the company’s growing portfolio of brands and will enhance its profitability profile.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement