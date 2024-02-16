SRNA names national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, named Sam Williams as national sales manager (West) for commercial truck tires. Williams has spent more than 30 years working in the automotive aftermarket industry, with experience in sales, store management, multi-unit management, business development, marketing, operations, buying, merchandising, strategic planning and vendor relations. Williams has been with SRNA since 2016, most recently working as a senior strategic account manager.

“With over three decades under my belt, I’m no stranger to supporting automotive aftermarket customers,” said Williams. “My experience growing revenue profitably with several retailers, in addition to managing relationships for corporate and national accounts, gives me confidence as I enter this new role.”