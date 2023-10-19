 How Seriously Should Shops Take the EV Wave?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
EV Bizz

How Seriously Should Shops Take the EV Wave?

Is it the right time for shops to invest in EV services? It isn't easy to know for sure.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
EV-Wave-Shops

Automotive repair shops across the country are essential for keeping vehicles of all shapes and sizes, designed for every application under the sun, moving. With the emergence and increasing popularity of electric vehicles, repair shops now have a decision to make: Is it the right time to invest in EV services? Between necessary new tools, training and shop equipment like charging stations, it isn’t easy to know for sure.

Related Articles

There are two ways to approach answering this question. The first is for shop owners to investigate how many EVs are being driven where they work.

California, which embraced EVs early, is pushing for the most significant emissions restrictions and is the most obvious example of a state where EV investment is likely smart business. As such, it is the largest EV market, with about 36.9% of EVs in the United States in operation there and 35.8% of total U.S. light-vehicle EV registrations from January through September 2022.

Florida is in second place, with 7.4% of light-vehicle EV registrations and 6.9% of EVs in operation. Texas is just behind Florida, with 5.8% of EVs in operation and 6.4% of EV state-level light-vehicle registrations.

For shops operating in any of these states, installing charging stations for your customers is probably a good idea.

The second approach to answering the EV investment question is via a long-term lens. Over the next 5-10 years, billions of federal dollars are being thrown at everything from large-scale charging infrastructure development to grants for EV battery manufacturing. Thirty-five states have signed on for federal assistance under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, of which $7.5 billion is earmarked for EV charging infrastructure across 53,000 miles of highways.

Plus, the Biden Administration has pledged that the government will fund the installation of half a million charging stations. There’s an argument to be made that a new presidential administration could disrupt this, but regardless of whatever political shifts we may see in the U.S. in the coming years, the ball is already rolling. Not to mention, there’s plenty of privately funded infrastructure going in this decade, too. All this points to EV adoption rates continuing to rise.

Even if EVs aren’t commonplace in shops today, demand for these services will grow in most areas of the country. Installing charging stations and training your technicians now will put your shop ahead of the curve and establish you as the go-to shop for EV maintenance in your community down the road.

With the right support and investment, shops can adapt to thrive in this new era of EV transportation.

You May Also Like

EV on Lift
Yokohama Japan Plant
right-to-repair EV
iON_evo
EV Bizz

Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to On-Site Classes

The training delves into intricate battery pack analysis and the mechanics of converters and motor generators.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
autel-acaemy-ev-training

Autel announced its first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at the Autel Port Washington, New York headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction. The 16-hour course is meant to give students an understanding of how hybrids and EVs work and advise them on the equipment and tools needed to start servicing electric vehicles safely and efficiently.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Is Your Shop Ready for the EV Wave?

Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT.

By Doug Kaufman
ServiceEVs
Nokian Tyres Introduces Symbol for EV-Compatible Tires

The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

By Christian Hinton
TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
Yokohama Rubber to Add E+ Mark to EV Tires

Yokohama said it is already supplying its tires as original equipment (OE) for a number of EVs.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering to Unveil Hawkeye XL Alignment System at SEMA

Hunter said its new Hawkeye XL performs commercial vehicle alignments in four minutes.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-hawkeye-xl-web
Anyline Launches New Tire Sidewall Scanner

Anyline said its Tread Depth Scanner instantly digitizes tire information such as DOT/TIN, tire size, and tire make and model.

By Christian Hinton
Anyline-tread-depth
Why You Should Stock Winter Tires for EV Drivers this Winter

Are you prepared to provide the right recommendations and stock the tires EV owners need for their vehicles this winter?

By Christian Hinton
Continental-winter-ev-prep
Coats Expands Heavy-Duty Tire Changer Line

Coats’ CHD 6330 Heavy Duty Tire Changer is designed for shops with moderate to high volume and features jaw-style clamping

By Christian Hinton
Coats-6330