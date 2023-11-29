Sentury Tire Voluntarily Recalls Batch of Passenger Tires

Sentury Tire is voluntarily recalling a select batch of passenger tires due to a manufacturing issue which affects the proper curing of the tire’s tread base layer. The recall includes Arroyo, Landgolden, Landsail, Lexani, Lionhart, Mavis, Mohave, National, Radar, and Vercelli lines and pertains to 16 SKUs and 12 different sizes.

Following an inspection verifying the tires are within the affected population, Sentury Tire said it will replace any tire affected by the recall. The replacement will be provided free of charge.

For anyone whom has purchased one of the tires listed in the recall, Sentury said it it is important to take advantage of the recall and have the tires replaced to ensure their safety on the road. Contacting Sentury Tire’s customer service or the authorized dealers should provide guidance on the recall process and how to get the affected tires replaced.