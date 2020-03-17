Connect with us

Sentury Tire Recalls Certain Tires

Sentury Tire Thailand (Sentury Tire) is recalling certain tires due to a manufacturing issue that can cause the sidewall to separate from the tire.

Recalled tires include certain Delinte DX11 tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 3617 through 2219; Lionhart Lionclaw HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 2518; Lexani LXHT206 tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 5018; Patriot HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 2518 through 2618; Landsail CLX11 tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 2917 through 1618; Wild Spirit HST tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4617 through 2618; and Pantera Supertrac HT tires, size LT275/65R20 with DOT date codes 4717 through 2418.

Sentury Tire will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin by April 27.

Owners may contact Sentury Tire at 1-866-305-2750. Sentury Tire’s number for this recall is 2750.

