News/Chapter 11 bankruptcy
January 10, 2019

Sears Announces Additional Service Center Closures

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

As part of Sears Holdings’ processes to facilitate its financial restructuring, the company informed employees at 80 stores that the locations will be shutting down. The company announced its restructuring plan in October 2018.

Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin in two weeks. The accompanying Sears Auto Center at these Sears stores also will be closing. This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February 2019.

Sears’ store closures are across the country, including multiple in states such as Florida, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland.

To see the list of additional store closures, click here.

