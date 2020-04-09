Schrader Announces New NA Technical Team Leader

Schrader has announced the promotion of Yanick Leduc to North American technical team leader.
Leduc has been with Schrader for the past three years providing excellence in training for customers both in the U.S. and Canada, the company says, adding he has also been vital in transforming multiple training initiatives and program launches.
The position of technical team leader was previously held by W. Rippetoe. W. has accepted a position with another noncompeting company outside of the automotive industry.