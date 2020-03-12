Schrader Appoints New National Account Sales Manager

Schrader TPMS Solutions , an aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, has reorganized its North American sales team and has brought on Patricia Feck to take on the role of national account sales manager, covering the Eastern United States.

In the newly-appointed role, Feck will lead sales efforts within the tire retail channel using her aftermarket experience and knowledge of the industry.

Feck comes to Schrader with 29 years of automotive aftermarket experience, where she spent her tenure with Tenneco, Inc. Although she has held a variety of different positions, most recently she served as district sales manager in New York.