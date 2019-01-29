Sangsin Brake America Launches New Website

Sangsin Brake America, a leading global brake friction materials and replacement parts manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new website at www.sangsinusa.com.

“We created this new website to provide relevant content and information on the braking solutions we offer in North America to our current and prospective customers, and the industry overall,” said Jeff Coggins, vice president of Sangsin Brake America. “This new website further demonstrates our commitment to being the first name in brakes for our customers and retail partners.”

The new site is easy-to-navigate and content-rich, offering extensive information on the 1,200+ Sangsin Brake products available for passenger cars, pickup trucks and select commercial vehicles in North America. In addition, the site presents the history of Sangsin Brakes, its many global partnerships and its world-class research and development center.

The site will continue to be updated with additional improvements and new content.