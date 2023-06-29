Sailun Announces Next Generation of Commercial Truck Tires

Sailun Tire Americas has announced two new commercial truck tires, the S624 EFT and SDL70 EFT..

The S624 is a free-rolling position trailer tire for on-highway applications. The tread pattern features a decoupling groove to provide resistance to irregular wear, and it utilizes new tread compound to maximize mileage, improve wet traction and lower rolling resistance, the manufacturer says.

Sailun says the SDL70 is a closed-shoulder drive tire with a 240mm tread width. The tire also features Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification for severe winter service.

“We are excited for our customers to experience the next generation of Sailun commercial truck tires,” said Justin Large, director of sales – commercial accounts commercial products, Sailun Tire Americas.