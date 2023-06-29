 Sailun Announces Next Generation of Commercial Truck Tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Commercial Tires

Sailun Announces Next Generation of Commercial Truck Tires

Sailun Tire Americas introduces new commercial truck tires for fleet managers and owners.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sailun_SDL70

Sailun Tire Americas has announced two new commercial truck tires, the S624 EFT and SDL70 EFT..

Related Articles

The S624 is a free-rolling position trailer tire for on-highway applications. The tread pattern features a decoupling groove to provide resistance to irregular wear, and it utilizes new tread compound to maximize mileage, improve wet traction and lower rolling resistance, the manufacturer says.

Sailun says the SDL70 is a closed-shoulder drive tire with a 240mm tread width. The tire also features Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification for severe winter service.

“We are excited for our customers to experience the next generation of Sailun commercial truck tires,” said Justin Large, director of sales – commercial accounts commercial products, Sailun Tire Americas.

You May Also Like

new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Bridgestone-Firestone-Drive-Tire
Goodyear Fuel Max 1AD
Commercial Tires

Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-TMC

Apollo Tyres Ltd has officially entered the fleet market in the US, unveiling a new offering of line-haul tires at the TMC Expo in Orlando, Florida, this week. The global brand is celebrating 50 years of truck tire expertise, the company said.

Apollo Tyres said it started researching the needs of the North American commercial vehicle segment in 2016, introducing its first commercial vehicle offerings to the US and Canada in 2021. Benchmarked against Tier one competitors and with miles of testing on North American roads, Apollo said its complete North American tire range includes the introduction of its latest line-haul steer, drive and trailer tires. The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market, with over 40 SKUs, delivering high mileage and low cost-per-mile, the tiremaker said.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
Yokohama Tire Launches 114R Tire for Regional, Spread-Axle Uses

Yokohama’s 114R will be available in six sizes March 1.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama Tire 144R
Hankook Tire Announces SmartFlex DL15+ Commercial Tire

The SmartFlex DL15+ comes with an optimized bead profile and carcass structure.

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Spotlights New M863 All-Position Radial Tire

The new M863 line of all-position radial tires aligns with the “Economy” and “Efficiency” values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

By Christian Hinton
Last-Mile Delivery Tires Set to Outpace Long-Haul Tire Volumes

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded. Related Articles – BFGoodrich Tires Releases New Police Pursuit Tires –

By Denise Koeth
Ford-E-Transit

Other Posts

Continental Highlights Future of Digital Tire Monitoring for Dealers, Fleets

During its “ContiXperience,” Continental invited the media to check out its ContiConnect Live platform and other key products.

By Madeleine Winer
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve
Petlas Tire Products at the Transport Logistic Fair

Petlas Tire focused on showcasing tires in the bus and truck segments.

By Christian Hinton
Petlas-tire-fair
Anyline Launches Mobile Commercial Tire Tread Scanner

Using computer vision and AI, the software works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured, and the app does the rest of the work.

By Madeleine Winer
Anyline commercial tire tread scanner
Gem City Tire’s Jeff Lecklider: Finding Solutions is Key to Success

While Jeff says he’s lucky to have the opportunities he’s had in this industry, he’s also put in the elbow grease early on to truly understand the commercial tire business.

By Madeleine Winer