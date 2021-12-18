Recall Announced for Some Sailun Tire Americas Products

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that Sailun Tire Americas, Inc. is recalling certain Sailun, RoadX, Blacklion, Blackhawk, and Ironhead brand tires, sizes ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16 with DOT codes 2020 through 4120. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tires may experience a belt separation. Belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA says. Sailun will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in December 2021. For more information, contact Sailun customer service at 1-844-281-9696, the company said.