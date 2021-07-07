Rotary Rolls Out New R1200 Leverless Pro Tire Changer

Rotary has announced its newest product, the R1200 Leverless Pro tire changer. The company says the R1200 was developed from customer feedback and designed to address some of the common challenges facing today’s modern shops.

According to the company, the R1200 Leverless Pro has a quick-locking and adjustable center post that offers three different height options to work from, giving operators added flexibility. Technicians can easily select the height that works best for each tire, helping to increase productivity and improve efficiencies, as well as reduce the chance of injuries, Rotary adds.

The changer can handle wheel diameters from 10 to 30 inches, tire widths of up to 19 inches, (depending on wheel offset) and a maximum tire diameter of 47 inches.

The R1200 uses a patented air-operated, high-strength, polymer-modified mount/demount tool and comes standard with a wheel lift. The changer also comes equipped with variable speed control, which allows the operator to determine the rate of speed at which the tire spins. Having slower spin speed options allows for more control and helps avoid damage to specialty rims and tires.