RNR Tire Express Latest Franchise Rankings

RNR Tire Express earned a spot in two of the latest franchise industry award rankings, including Entrepreneur magazine’s inaugural Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list and the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400.

The first ranking, as its name implies, showcases the top franchise brands for prospective franchisees who are interested in multi-unit ownership, as well as existing franchisees looking to add to their portfolio. Whereas the Franchise Times annual list ranks the largest names in franchising in accordance with their total systemwide sales.

“The names on these annual rankings shift with each passing year, more or less,” Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express, said. “And while RNR’s continued presence on them is a clear indicator of our maintained systemwide development amidst a growing field of competition, it’s even more exciting to find ourselves listed alongside some of Franchising’s most recognizable names in a first-of-its-kind ranking.”

Entrepreneur asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand’s total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses? All of which factored in RNR’s ranking of No. 57.