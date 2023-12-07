 RNR Adds Trish Deschenes to Executive Leadership Team

RNR Adds Trish Deschenes to Executive Leadership Team

Deschenes most recently served as the senior director of franchise development for the Intelligent Office franchise.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express (RNR) has added Trish Deschenes to the company’s executive leadership team. Deschenes joins RNR as the new franchise sales director; a role the franchise said will be “central in their effort to strengthen the brand’s development pipeline in 2024 and expand the reach of the category-leading concept into more communities than ever.”

The last 13 years of her career were spent with the Intelligent Office franchise, where she most recently served as the senior director of franchise development. Deschenes credits her familiarity and individual approach with the operations of a franchise business to her experience there, and trusts it will be of value in bolstering the RNR sales process.

Deschenes said she’s eager to collaborate with the remainder of the executive team to map out her role in carrying out the brand’s vision. This will include maximizing avenues for public connection to educate prospective franchisees on the value of RNR’s franchise opportunity, elevating sales practices and capabilities and executing on the franchise’s multi-unit ownership directive.

People

Dealer Tire Names Brad Meader as New Chief Financial Officer

Meader joins Dealer Tire with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, M&A and capital markets.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Meader_Brad-

Dealer Tire has named Brad Meader as partner and chief financial officer. In his role, Meader will support the future growth of the overall enterprise and each of the Dealer Tire family of companies, reporting to Dealer Tire partner, chairman and CEO, Scott Mueller.

Meader is a finance executive who brings a growth-oriented mindset and nearly twenty years of finance, M&A and capital markets experience, said Dealer Tire. Most recently, he held the position of chief financial officer at Marcone Group. Prior to Marcone, Brad served as chief financial officer of Custom Truck One Source (Ticker: CTOS), a publicly traded provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. Prior to CTOS, Brad served in roles of increasing responsibility over more than 10 years with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), including in the transaction services and risk advisory practices.

Read Full Article

