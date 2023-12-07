RNR Adds Trish Deschenes to Executive Leadership Team

RNR Tire Express (RNR) has added Trish Deschenes to the company’s executive leadership team. Deschenes joins RNR as the new franchise sales director; a role the franchise said will be “central in their effort to strengthen the brand’s development pipeline in 2024 and expand the reach of the category-leading concept into more communities than ever.”

The last 13 years of her career were spent with the Intelligent Office franchise, where she most recently served as the senior director of franchise development. Deschenes credits her familiarity and individual approach with the operations of a franchise business to her experience there, and trusts it will be of value in bolstering the RNR sales process.

Deschenes said she’s eager to collaborate with the remainder of the executive team to map out her role in carrying out the brand’s vision. This will include maximizing avenues for public connection to educate prospective franchisees on the value of RNR’s franchise opportunity, elevating sales practices and capabilities and executing on the franchise’s multi-unit ownership directive.