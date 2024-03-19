 Rislone releases emissions system cleaner to protect against limp mode

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Rislone releases emissions system cleaner to protect against limp mode

Rislone's DEF Crystal Clean (p/n 4784) is designed to clean SCR systems in vehicles of all sizes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Rislone introduced a DEF Crystal Clean Diesel DEF & SCR Emissions System Cleaner. The company said this product scrubs away crystal contaminants from the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems of diesel cars, trucks and SUVs.

Related Articles

Modern diesel vehicles are equipped with SCR systems to reduce exhaust pollutants and meet stringent diesel emissions standards, Rislone explained. These systems inject diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) into the exhaust gas to convert harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen and water.

Rislone said that, like any vehicle system, the SCR functions best with proper maintenance. DEF can break down and evaporate, leaving behind white crystal deposits and as these crystals build up they clog SCR system components, interfering with normal operation, increasing fuel consumption and reducing engine power. This can cause the vehicle to operate in “limp mode,” where it drives slowly or not at all. Diesel vehicles that are regularly driven at low speeds, with light loads, for short durations, or that make frequent stops are especially prone to developing white crystal deposits in their SCR systems, the company said.

Rislone said its DEF Crystal Clean (p/n 4784) is a proprietary blend of cleaning agents and surfactant detergents specifically designed to clean SCR systems in vehicles of all sizes.

“In Europe and other parts of the world where many passenger vehicles run on diesel fuel, SCR maintenance is more familiar and routine than in North America,” Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development said. “But many diesel vehicles here have reached an age where SCR malfunctions are increasingly plaguing owners. We dedicated years of research to develop an effective solution to help our customers avoid costly SCR repair bills.”

Rislone said its DEF Crystal Clean dissolves crystal deposits throughout the entire SCR system, including the tank, pump, heater, sender, lines, injector, decomposition tube/reactor and mixer. It clears P20EE and related OBD codes and restores SCR function, Rislone explained.

Rislone DEF Crystal Clean works with all UREA DEF/ AdBlue fluids in vehicles with DOC catalytic converters, DPF particulate filters, SCR devices, ASC ammonia slip catalyst and DEF/AdBlue systems. It will not void manufacturers’ new vehicle warranties, the company said.

To use, pour DEF Crystal Clean into a mostly full DEF tank or add and top off with DEF. Cars and small SUVs use approximately half a bottle. Light trucks and full-size SUVs install a full bottle. Medium- and heavy-duty trucks use two bottles.

You May Also Like

CMA-FR610-tire
Kal-Tire-Corey-Parks
continental_pp_conticonnect_lite
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting
News

McCarthy Tire hosts leadership meeting

The event brought together representatives from sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting

Over 300 tire industry leaders gathered in Wilkes-Barre, PA for the McCarthy Tire Leadership meeting, themed "Building a Legacy Together," which took place on Feb. 26-29. The event brought together representatives from across the organization, including sales, store managers, regional leaders, corporate department heads and executives.

McCarthy Tire said the meeting focused on three key areas: serving the customer, enhancing leadership skills and living the McCarthy Tire company culture. John McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire, kicked off the meeting with a state of the union address that emphasized the company’s core value, "Because of the Customer, We Exist". Attendees also participated in interactive workshops designed to improve communication, customer service and stress management.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Apollo Tires debuts marketing campaign for longhaul truck tires at TMC

This campaign comes one year after Apollo Tires debuted its long-haul truck tire range at the TMC Expo.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign
Bridging the past and present: Totten Tire may be Birch Run’s best kept secret in tires

The single-location shop has always been able to draw the business it needs to keep busy, keep customers happy, and keep true to its roots.

By Denise Koeth
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
Pilot to add 30 Southern Tire Mart shops to its travel center network

Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 STMP shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400

Other Posts

Bridgestone to supply 15 Daytona 200 riders with BattlAx tires

Among the 15 riders, three riders from YART Yamaha, the winners of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, will join Bridgestone’s team.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Daytona 200
General Tire reveals spring promotion for G-Max, AltiMax tires

Starting March 1-April 30, with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires, customers will receive up to $70.

By Christian Hinton
GeneralTire-GMax-AS07-2.0-1400
SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman
GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Barry-Guildford