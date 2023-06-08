 Monro Announces Retirement of 'Mr. Tire,' Joe Tomarchio

Joseph Tomarchio, Jr., Monro's special advisor for acquisitions, is retiring after a long industry career.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
JOE-TOMARCHIO-Retirement-from-Monro

Monro announced that Joseph Tomarchio, Jr., the company’s special advisor–acquisitions, retired on May 1, 2023. Tomarchio, affectionately known as “Mr. Tire” in the industry, held his current position since April 2017. He was directly involved in more than sixty acquisitions in his nineteen-year tenure with Monro, tripling the size of the company.

“We are grateful for Joe’s long service to Monro,” said Mike Broderick, Monro’s president and CEO. “He has played a key role in our company’s growth, most recently in guiding our successful acquisition activity. We sincerely wish him all the best in retirement as he spends time with his family and enjoys his passion for exotic and muscle cars.”

Prior to joining Monro, Tomarchio was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Mr. Tire, which he co-founded with his brother, Fred Tomarchio, in 1970. Together, they grew the company from its initial location to twenty-six Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, achieving a number one market share in the Baltimore, Maryland, metro area. Monro acquired the Mr. Tire brand in 2004, and Joe Tomarchio took the role of divisional vice president – tire stores.

In May 2006, he became president of Monro’s tire group. He moved up to executive vice president – store operations in October of that year, where he oversaw store operations for more than 1,100 tire and automotive service locations across twenty-seven states, as well as tire procurement, tire merchandising and marketing, and acquisitions.

Tomarchio was promoted to executive vice president of Monro in 2014. He led tire sourcing and tire vendor relationships and assisted with acquisitions, advertising and marketing. In 2017, he assumed the role of special advisor – acquisitions.

“I have had an incredible journey that I never could have imagined as a young man starting out in the tire business,” said Tomarchio. “I have had the privilege to work with, train, and mentor people from all levels of society in my more than 50-year career in the automotive industry.”

“Going from being an entrepreneur for the first thirty-plus years to a publicly traded company with Monro was a major change. It was an education that you could not buy at any price. Monro has been extremely gracious during my entire nineteen-year tenure. The opportunities they provided, and still offer to this day for our teammates, are unprecedented in our industry.”

