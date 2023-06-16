 Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat has been named president of Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Randy Kobat

Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify, announced that Randy Kobat has joined the company as president. Repair OnDemand said Kobat brings a wealth of executive leadership expertise to the company, including sales management, product innovation, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, operations and strategy development.

Related Articles

Before joining Repair OnDemand, Kobat spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading a portfolio of businesses, including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet and Dealertrack DMS.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Repairify and Repair OnDemand team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Kobat. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage technology and innovation to transform how the automotive industry operates. As president, I will prioritize driving growth and delivering value for our customers, suppliers and partners.”

Repairify also announced that Tony Rimas, previous leader of Repair OnDemand and president of Repairify, has taken on a role with the company’s private equity owner, Kinderhook Industries, as a member of its Board of Directors for Repairify. He will also serve on other board seats within the Kinderhook portfolio of companies.

You May Also Like

Toyo photo contest
Mass-Right-to-repair
XLR-Earth
News

RNR to Send a Family on a Disney Adventure this Father’s Day

RNR Tire Express will honor fathers with an all-expense-paid Disneyland trip.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fathers day

RNR Tire Express is celebrating Father’s Day this year by sending one deserving dad and his family on an Indiana Jones style, all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland in California, where they’ll enjoy full park access, three nights of hotel accommodations and more.

All 184 RNR Tire Express franchise locations across the country will be taking part in the search for this year’s giveaway winner, making it one of the brand’s most extensive national campaigns to date. In order to submit a nomination, visit the Father’s Day Epic Adventure Giveaway website, where RNR said its team will be taking submissions until midnight on Saturday, June 17, with the grand prize recipient being named the following day.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Repairify Announces All-In-One Solution for Diagnostics & More

Repairify unveils an all-in-one automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming solution for repair shops.

By Christian Hinton
asTech-tablet
Pirelli Unveils P Zero AS Plus 3 Tire at Las Vegas Ride-and-Drive

The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 is designed for high-performance driving, offering consistent performance throughout its lifespan.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli P Zero Plus 3 launch
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Automotive Service Excellence

Chapel Hill Tire’s Crabtree Valley and Woodcroft locations have achieved ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence recognition.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Yokohama Tires To Come OE on New Mazda CX-90

Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar tires are coming factory-equipped on Mazda’s new Mazda CX-90.

By Christian Hinton
Geolander-BMW

Other Posts

BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

BendPak announced a new headquarters in Agoura Hills, California, for enhanced operations.

By Christian Hinton
Bendpak-new-HQ-
Giti Tire to Add Popular Sizes at South Carolina Plant

Giti will focus on manufacturing key sizes for its Maxtour LX and Adventuro HT and ATX lines in its Richburg plant.

By Madeleine Winer
GIF Giti Tire manufacturing Richburg
Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel’s latest software release expands diagnostic coverage for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-ultra
TIA Offers First Farm Tire Service Class in Four Years

TIA will offer specialized training for farm tire technicians in Iowa.

By Christian Hinton
FTS-May-2023_ConstCont