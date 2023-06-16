Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify, announced that Randy Kobat has joined the company as president. Repair OnDemand said Kobat brings a wealth of executive leadership expertise to the company, including sales management, product innovation, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, operations and strategy development.

Before joining Repair OnDemand, Kobat spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading a portfolio of businesses, including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet and Dealertrack DMS.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Repairify and Repair OnDemand team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Kobat. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage technology and innovation to transform how the automotive industry operates. As president, I will prioritize driving growth and delivering value for our customers, suppliers and partners.”

Repairify also announced that Tony Rimas, previous leader of Repair OnDemand and president of Repairify, has taken on a role with the company’s private equity owner, Kinderhook Industries, as a member of its Board of Directors for Repairify. He will also serve on other board seats within the Kinderhook portfolio of companies.