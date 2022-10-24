fbpx
News

PRE-Q GALGO Exhibits at the OSBMA Annual Workshop

Christian Hinton

on

PRE-Q GALGO recently exhibited at the annual OSBMA (Ohio School Bus Mechanics Association) workshop in Columbus, Ohio. According to PRE-Q, the OSBMA works to improve, promote and develop the professional status of school bus mechanics throughout the state of Ohio.

“We were a showcase vendor again this year, providing an excellent opportunity to spend more time with well over 200 mechanics from across Ohio,” said Ron Elliott, Marketing Manager for PRE-Q GALGO.

“As I am sure everyone knows, new tire prices continue to increase, and school districts are looking for alternatives to stretch their budgets. We had countless school districts tell us they were glad they came and learned that retreading has come a long way and provides an economical and safe alternative to new tires. Tony Scannell, the sales manager for Wonderland Tire, was on hand to assist us at the booth and conduct Four tire workshops. We were also fortunate to have David Stevens, the managing director, helping us provide attendees with information about the economic and environmental advantages of a good retread program.”

In this article:
