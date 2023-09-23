Point S Reports on Master Shop Program

Point S USA has announced the achievements of its “Member Only” Master Shop program, led by Tony O’Billovich, who joined the team in January 2022. With over two decades in the wholesale and retail tire industry, O’Billovich takes his learnings to his Master Shop participants over a 12-month program.

“Our initiatives are all about helping our owners grow profitably, and our newly created Master Shop program with Tony at its helm is proving to be wildly successful at doing just that for its participants,” said Clint Young, president & COO of Point S USA.

Having completed the first full year of the Master Shop program, O’Billovich said there was an average net profit increase of $165,000 compared to the previous year.

The Master Shop program has been addressing challenges faced by various locations. O’Billovich said he focuses on developing various opportunities at each site, ranging from streamlining vehicle processing to conducting comprehensive courtesy Inspections that lead to opportunities to help customers.

Looking ahead, Point S said its Master Shop program looks to expand its class size so that more owners of Point S stores can take advantage of this opportunity under O’Billovich’s leadership.