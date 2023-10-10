 Pirelli Sponsors Rebelle Rally

Rebelle Rally is an annual off-road endurance event for women held in Nevada and California.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Rebelle-Jeep

Pirelli North America has signed a multi-year deal sponsorship with Rebelle Rally – an all-women’s off-road navigation rally based in the United States. The Rebelle Rally, entering its eighth year, is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. The event is an endurance competition for women that traverses over 2,500 kilometers (approx. 1,553 miles) through Nevada and California’s iconic terrain. Precision driving and navigation, not speed, are the ultimate goal. The competition uses maps, compasses, road books and strategy – known as Rebelle Format. GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

Starting October 12 at Mammoth Mountain Resort at Mammoth Lakes, CA and finishing October 21 in the Imperial Sand Dunes, the Rebelle Rally serves as the arena to put Pirelli’s Scorpion ATR and Scorpion all-terrain plus tires to the test. These two products stand as Pirelli’s primary lines for both on-road and off-road enthusiasts, designed to cater to SUV, pickup and crossover drivers who demand a blend of on-road finesse and off-road tenacity, the company said.

The Rebelle Rally serves as the arena to put Pirelli’s Scorpion ATR and Scorpion all-terrain plus tires to the test.

The 2023 edition of the Rebelle Rally will feature 65 two-person teams; competitors hail from a diverse array of backgrounds and geographic locations, with women from 100 different cities, representing 28 states within the United States and three countries. This year’s competition entries include ten vehicle manufacturers, collectively fielding a total of 24 teams demonstrating the growing interest and support from the automotive industry in the Rebelle Rally. Rivian, for instance, will once again compete in the Rally, with its R1T fitted with Pirelli Scorpion tires.

Both classes of podium finishers will receive a Pirelli-funded donation towards a registered non-profit organization of their choice. In addition, the Pirelli Scorpion Challenge returns to Rebelle, offering additional donation funds to the top three teams in each class that compete on Pirelli Tires. The new element adds a layer of philanthropy so important to the women behind the wheel, Pirelli said.

