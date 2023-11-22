 Pirelli Inaugurates $15 Million R&D Center in Silao, Mexico

Pirelli Inaugurates $15 Million R&D Center in Silao, Mexico

Pirelli's new hub will focus in on technology, digitalization and training for predictive vehicle dynamics.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli facility Mexico

Pirelli inaugurated its first research and development center in Silao, Mexico, just over a year after the announcement of its creation. As a result of an investment of $15 million over a period of two years, Pirelli said the technology and digitalization pole for tire production has an area of more than 6,000 square meters (approx. 64,583 sq. ft.), in addition to the previous 200,000 square meters (approx. 2,152,782 sq. ft.) of the Mexican plant.

Pirelli said the inauguration was attended by Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, governor of the State of Guanajuato, Luigi De Chiara, ambassador of Italy to Mexico, Claudio Zanardo, president and CEO of Pirelli North America and Enrico Verdino, CEO of Pirelli Mexico.

Pirelli said its new technology hub will also serve as a training hub for highly specialized local talents and will focus on areas such as “modeling”, with the development and implementation of virtual mathematical models useful for predicting vehicle dynamics and meeting the demands of car manufacturers more quickly.

Pirelli inaugurated the Silao plant in 2012 to serve the local and American markets. According to the manufacturer. its production is focused on the high-value segment, in high-performance and ultra-high-performance tires for cars, electric vehicles, SUVs and light trucks.

At the end of 2022, on the tenth anniversary of its foundation, Pirelli announced an investment aimed at further increasing high-value production. This investment will allow it to increase its production capacity by more than one million pieces to a total of 8.5 million tires by 2024.

