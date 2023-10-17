 Pirelli Extends Formula 1 Tire Supply Through 2027

The FIA has accepted Pirelli's offer to continue as the sole tire supplier for F1 and other championships through the 2027 season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Motorsport

Pirelli extended its presence in Formula 1 as global tire partner, after Formula 1 and the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) accepted the Italian tire firm’s offer for the three-year period from 2025 to 2027. There is also the additional option, from the FIA and FOM, to prolong the partnership for a further season. This latest agreement, set in motion with the technical dossier received from the FIA in June, has been ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and nominates Pirelli as sole supplier to the FIA Formula One World Championship as well as the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships.

By the end of this latest contract (including the possible extension), Pirelli said it will have supplied Formula 1 for 18 consecutive years, having opened its most recent chapter in 2011.

Pirelli’s commitment to Formula 1 – as is the case with all forms of motorsport, where the firm has been present for more than 110 years, in over 350 championships worldwide – represents an opportunity to innovate and experiment with new processes and technologies, the company said; including artificial intelligence: all with the aim of technology transfer onto the road.

Pirelli is not only Formula 1’s tire supplier but also a global partner in the worldwide promotion of the sport, thanks to a number of initiatives both on and off the track. These include projects aimed at bringing on the next generation of young drivers throughout all the different feeder series – notably Formula 2 and Formula 3, Pirelli said.

As a further demonstration of Pirelli’s sustainability work, the company said that starting from 2024, all tires used in FIA Formula One World Championship events will be FSC-certified (Forest Stewardship Council). FSC forest management certification ensures full traceability of forest based materials along the supply chain and confirms that the plantations of the forest-based components of the tires are managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and brings benefits to the lives of local communities and workers, while fostering economic sustainability.

CEAT Awarded Deming Prize

The Deming Grand Prize is awarded to CEAT for achieving total quality management practices over 3+ years.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
award-stock

CEAT has been awarded the Deming Grand Prize. This recognition is only awarded to organizations that have achieved the Deming Prize and have continued to sustain and elevate its Total Quality Management (TQM) practices for more than three years, the company said. This award is meant to recognize companies that set and achieve challenging business objectives and strategies that are customer focused and quality oriented through the practice of TQM principles, concepts and techniques, CEAT said. The entire organization was assessed, including its supplier and distribution network.

