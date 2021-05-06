Connect with us
W-Series-Hankook-tires

News

Hankook Tire Sponsors Formula 1 W Series

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the W Series is back this year and will again line up on Hankook race tires.
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire, which partnered with the W Series since its inaugural season in 2019, will once again be the exclusive tire supplier, with Hankook’s Ventus racing tires being used. For aspiring female drivers, the W Series provides an opportunity to gain practical motorsport experience and develop their skills.

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the W Series is back this year and will again line up on Hankook race tires. The calendar consists of eight rounds, which will be held parallel to the pinnacle of motor racing, including an October stop in Austin, Texas.

The season begins on June 26 at Le Castellet, in France, and the 18 drivers will contest the season finale in their identical 270-hp Formula 3 cars on October 30 in Mexico. The series will also visit the circuits in Spielberg (Austria), Silverstone (Great Britain), Budapest (Hungary), Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), and Zandvoort (Netherlands).

on

