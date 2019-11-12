Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Pinnacle Automotive Systems has released the next generation Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner, which can align six axles simultaneously in under three minutes, which can also include two steer axles.

The company says its imaging technology enables the aligner to accurately align a tractor and trailer up to 62-feet in length. Other new features include drawbar guage, drive through, bushing calculator, steering lock, frame-based axle alignment and frame reference input.

The drawbar guage feature aligns a full trailer fitted with a swiveling tow bar at the front. The drawbar gauge fixed on the tow bar will align all the axles parallel to it. The drive through is an upgradable feature designed for fleet applications. This new add-on feature takes vertical camera columns and spaces them out to four meters.

The bushing calculator enables the Jumbo 3D to make adjustments on the wheel in free mode. The software system guides the technician to position the cam in the right direction.

The steering lock is a new safety feature that locks the steering wheel against the floor instead of the driver seat. It is mandatory to lock the steering wheel while performing the roll-on runout compensation. Trucks designed with seat memory settings and automatic pre-adjustment seat positions will fail to hold the standard steering lock due to the seat resets.

The frame-based axle alignment feature allows technicians to align the frame.