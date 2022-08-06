Connect with us
consumer financing auto shop

News

Synchrony Offers Four-Installment Payment Plans Through Clover App

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Synchrony announced that merchants will now be able to offer a short-term, no-interest installment option, Synchrony “SetPay in 4,” via the Clover point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv, Inc. This buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering will further expand the reach of Synchrony’s payments and financing options and enable select merchants that use Clover to accelerate growth while providing more choice and flexibility for consumers – especially at the point of sale, the company says.

Advertisement

⁠Synchrony’s SetPay allows customers to pay in four equal, interest-free installments for purchases typically between $40 and $500 with the first payment due at checkout. The offering will be part of the Pay with Synchrony app available on the Clover app for participating merchants using any Clover device, the company says. This app will be the first time that a combined private label credit card and a BNPL solution will be available to small merchants on the Clover platform. 

Rad Air Complete Car Care & Tire Centers, an Ohio-based car and tire servicing franchise, is implementing SetPay to offer customers a simple and flexible way to finance purchases with predictable, equal payments over a set period of time. Synchrony says Rad Air has worked with the company since 2014 as a member of the Synchrony Car Care network, which has helped them build a loyal customer following and increase sales volume. 

Advertisement

Synchrony says it offers a suite of revolving credit and installment loan options in a variety of channels, including “SetPay in 4,” SetPay monthly installment loans for up to 84 months and a variety of equal payment solutions offered through revolving credit programs, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

News: Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

News: AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

News: USTMA Maintains Support for Tire Safety Additive 6PPD

Advertisement

on

Synchrony Offers Four-Installment Payment Plans Through Clover App

on

Bridgestone's Innovation Center Receives LEED GOLD Certification

on

ContiTech Connects Under Continental Brand

on

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

News

Big O Tires Earned $1 Billion, Now Its Eyes are On the Future
Connect
Tire Review Magazine