OTR Wheel Engineering Launches Airless Tire and Wheel System

OTR Wheel Engineering has launched the NDX airless tire and wheel system for turf equipment and utility vehicles. The company said it was developed to solve the recurring problem of flat tires for vehicles operating on rough terrain, and that NDX minimizes loss of productivity and revenue for fleets and owner-operators, while increasing ride quality.

Featuring a patent-pending design, NDX combines multi-layered construction, engineered structural supports and a tread belt that maintains desired curvature and safe ground clearance at all times. Heavy-duty construction offers superior operating life, lasting up to twice as long as other airless tire options, without sacrificing load capacity, the company said.

Additionally, OTR Wheel Engineering said NDX uses premium rubber compounds and a deflection management system that optimizes energy absorption and load distribution, resulting in a ride equal to or better than pneumatic tires. Other benefits of the system include less jarring and bouncing as well as reduced operator fatigue. Fuel consumption is also reduced – up to 10% when compared with similar tire options – making the NDX system more environmentally friendly, the company said.