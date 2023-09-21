 OTC Debuts BT12, BT30 Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

OTC Debuts BT12, BT30 Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

OTC's new heavy-duty bottle jacks provide 12 and 30 ton capacities for lifting on the road or job site.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
OTC released BT12 and BT30, two new heavy-duty bottle jacks that support a wider range of foreign and domestic vehicles ideal for the trucking and construction industries. The jacks are designed to be compact using high-quality materials, the company said.

While the BT12 offers a 12-ton capacity and the BT30 a 30-ton capacity, both products feature a forged base cylinder to eliminate leaks with an inline design for easy-to-use positioning and lifting, the company says. Additionally, the company said the chromed pump piston and ram increase rust resistance to help extend the life of the product while the built-in extension screw on the ram provides added height when needed.

OTC said all heavy-duty bottle jacks meet or exceed the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards for portable automotive service equipment. This includes a built-in safety valve to prevent overloading, and a stable base to prevent tipping if loaded off-center.

