Connect with us

News

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

Madeleine Winer

on

Members of the Ohio Tire & Auto Association cheered on the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team during an outing March 1 at Nationwide Area. Tire dealers and tire professionals from across Ohio enjoyed mingling with each other, watching the game and being able to get together for an in-person event.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

During the event, some dealers got the chance to get up close to the ice and sit in front of the glass during the game, in which the Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3.

Take a look at some of the highlights and camaraderie from the event.

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Board Blue Jackets Game 2022
The board of the Ohio Tire & Auto Association (OTAA) at (from back-left) Steve Callahan, vice president of inbound sales at Liberty Tire Recycling; Tom White, president of Tire Source in the Akron-Canton area; Jamie Hensley, owner of Jamie’s Tire & Service near Dayton, Ohio, John Casey, general manager of Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Masury, Ohio; Alex Bohenke (left middle) legislative and executive director of OTAA); Jon Boyd, owner of Boyd’s Tire & Service in the Columbus area; and Ken Ferguson, director of manufacturing and distribution for Ziegler Tire.
Tire source Ziegler Tire Ohio Tire & Auto Assoc
Patrick Stuhldreher, general manager of Tire Source; TJ White, store manager at Tire Source and Ken Ferguson, director of manufacturing and distribution for Ziegler Tire.
Ohio Tire and Auto Assoc Ritchey's Tire
Brothers Travis and Tyler Ritchey of Ritchey’s Tire enjoy the Columbus Blue Jacket’s game. Travis is the business’s marketing and fleet account manager and Tyler is the store’s manager.
Ohio Tire and Auto Association Blue Jackets Game 2022
OTAA members enjoy mingling with their tire industry peers (from left) Continental Tire’s regional GOLD coordinator (OH, MI, West PA) Jake Kolbus; Clayton Hall, outside account manager for central Ohio for American Tire Distributors (ATD); Todd Cipiti, Tire Pros retail and account manager; and Ken Grzymala, director of sales for Michigan and Ohio for ATD.
The Columbus Blue Jackets take to the ice to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AME International Introduces New Bead Seat Band Installer

News: Nokian Tyres Moves Some Production and Stock Out of Russia

News: TBC Corp. Names Geoff Doster President & COO

News: Bridgestone Price Increase for Consumer Replacement Tires

Advertisement

on

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

on

For Kantner’s Tire Service, Adaptability Equals Success

on

PRT Launches 64 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

on

TIA Sets Dates for Certified ATS Class in Detroit
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine