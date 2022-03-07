Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

Members of the Ohio Tire & Auto Association cheered on the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team during an outing March 1 at Nationwide Area. Tire dealers and tire professionals from across Ohio enjoyed mingling with each other, watching the game and being able to get together for an in-person event.
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
During the event, some dealers got the chance to get up close to the ice and sit in front of the glass during the game, in which the Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3.
Take a look at some of the highlights and camaraderie from the event.