Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

Members of the Ohio Tire & Auto Association cheered on the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team during an outing March 1 at Nationwide Area. Tire dealers and tire professionals from across Ohio enjoyed mingling with each other, watching the game and being able to get together for an in-person event.

Click Here to Read More

During the event, some dealers got the chance to get up close to the ice and sit in front of the glass during the game, in which the Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-3.

Take a look at some of the highlights and camaraderie from the event.

The board of the Ohio Tire & Auto Association (OTAA) at (from back-left) Steve Callahan, vice president of inbound sales at Liberty Tire Recycling; Tom White, president of Tire Source in the Akron-Canton area; Jamie Hensley, owner of Jamie’s Tire & Service near Dayton, Ohio, John Casey, general manager of Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Masury, Ohio; Alex Bohenke (left middle) legislative and executive director of OTAA); Jon Boyd, owner of Boyd’s Tire & Service in the Columbus area; and Ken Ferguson, director of manufacturing and distribution for Ziegler Tire.

Patrick Stuhldreher, general manager of Tire Source; TJ White, store manager at Tire Source and Ken Ferguson, director of manufacturing and distribution for Ziegler Tire.

Brothers Travis and Tyler Ritchey of Ritchey’s Tire enjoy the Columbus Blue Jacket’s game. Travis is the business’s marketing and fleet account manager and Tyler is the store’s manager.

OTAA members enjoy mingling with their tire industry peers (from left) Continental Tire’s regional GOLD coordinator (OH, MI, West PA) Jake Kolbus; Clayton Hall, outside account manager for central Ohio for American Tire Distributors (ATD); Todd Cipiti, Tire Pros retail and account manager; and Ken Grzymala, director of sales for Michigan and Ohio for ATD.