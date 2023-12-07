 Nokian Tyres Partners with SilverStar Mountain Resort

The partnership includes brand presence at SilverStar, including signage throughout the resort and opportunities for guests to win tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres and Finnish Ski Association

Winter tires are required in many parts of British Columbia between Oct. 1 and April 30. Nokian Tyres, in conjunction with retail partner Kal Tire, is teaming up with SilverStar Mountain Resort to raise awareness of tire safety this winter season. Nokian Tyres’ said the partnership includes brand presence at SilverStar, including signage throughout the resort and opportunities for guests to win tires and other prizes.

According to Nokian Tyres, it invented the winter tire in Finland in the 1930s, and the global tiremaker said it remains a leader in the winter, all-weather and all-season segments. It develops its Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta winter tires north of the Arctic Circle at its winter tire test facility. The company’s all-weather and all-season products come from its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee.

The Scandinavian tiremaker said it produces studded and non-studded winter tires to help keep drivers safe in the most extreme winter conditions. The company said also has the lowest production emissions footprint of any global tire maker and recently introduced its first dedicated EV winter tires, the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 10 and Hakkapeliitta R5.

