Nokian Tyres receives A- sustainability score from CDP

Nokian Tyres scored an A- from CDP for its actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change-related risks, the company said. Scores A and A- represent leadership level. This is the fourth consecutive year that Nokian Tyres has received an A- for its climate work.

CDP is a non-profit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system for different organizations on environmental transparency and action on environmental questions. CDP scores organizations from D- to A based on the comprehensiveness and transparency of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

In 2023, Nokian Tyres said it reached a key climate target seven years in advance. One of the company’s science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets was to reduce the tire factories’ direct CO2 emissions by 52% per production ton by 2030 compared to the emissions level in 2015. The target was already achieved in 2023. Nokian Tyres also committed to setting targets to reach science-based net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

To reduce the emissions from tire production, Nokian Tyres started the construction of its new factory in Romania in 2023. Additionally, Nokian Tyres said it joined the Polestar 0 project that aims to create a climate-neutral car by 2030.