 Nokian Tyres receives A- sustainability score from CDP

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nokian Tyres receives A- sustainability score from CDP

This is the fourth consecutive year that Nokian Tyres has received an A- for its climate work.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nokian-score-low-emissions-stock

Nokian Tyres scored an A- from CDP for its actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change-related risks, the company said. Scores A and A- represent leadership level. This is the fourth consecutive year that Nokian Tyres has received an A- for its climate work.

Related Articles

CDP is a non-profit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system for different organizations on environmental transparency and action on environmental questions. CDP scores organizations from D- to A based on the comprehensiveness and transparency of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

In 2023, Nokian Tyres said it reached a key climate target seven years in advance. One of the company’s science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets was to reduce the tire factories’ direct CO2 emissions by 52% per production ton by 2030 compared to the emissions level in 2015. The target was already achieved in 2023. Nokian Tyres also committed to setting targets to reach science-based net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

To reduce the emissions from tire production, Nokian Tyres started the construction of its new factory in Romania in 2023. Additionally, Nokian Tyres said it joined the Polestar 0 project that aims to create a climate-neutral car by 2030.

You May Also Like

Hamaton-New-Unit-Plan
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Rob-Williams-QA-1400
Bill-Ziegler-600
Pirelli-mexico-factory-milestone
News

Falken tests new R/T, M/T tires at The King of the Hammers

Seven different competitors fit their vehicles with Wildpeak tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Falken-KOH-team

After a three-year hiatus, Team Falken returned to the lakebed in Johnson Valley, California for The King of the Hammers off-roading racing event. Seven different competitors fit their vehicles with Falken’s Wildpeak tires, one of which earned second place in the Every Man Challenge 4500 Class, Shad Kennedy. Team Falken veteran driver Jon Schaefer also finished sixth in the 4600 Class.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Rubber commits to SBTi validation for sustainable targets

This commitment letter pledges to set and submit targets that are aligned with the SBTi’s target-setting criteria within two years.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-greenhouse-gasses-stock-
Michelin sees steady sales volume in 2023 YOY, increases NA market sales

The company said sales for the year amounted to approx. $30.6 billion, down a slight 0.9% from 2022.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Magog
Double Coin to participate in this year’s TMC trade show

Double Coin will showcase its EPA Smartway-verified truck tires including the FR610 steer, FD405 drive and the FT115 trailer position tires.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin_TMC-1400
SRNA promotes director of product planning for Falken PLT tires

With more than two decades of experience in the tire industry, TJ Johnson is now coming up on eight years with SRNA.

By Christian Hinton
Tsuyoshi-Johnson-SRNA

Other Posts

Ascenso Tires North America finds new president

Thomas Clark brings with him a three-decade-long career, marked by progressive responsibilities at companies such as Michelin and Carlstar Group.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Thomas-Clark
Turbo Wholesale Tires partners with LA Rams’s Kyren Williams

The All-Pro NFL running back will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns for Turbo Wholesale Tires.

By Christian Hinton
turboCombo
VIP Tires & Service donates $275,000 to Make-A-Wish in 2023

Last year’s donation brings VIP’s total contribution to Make-A-Wish in recent years to over $1.275 million.

By Christian Hinton
MAW-VIP-Tires-1400
Wes Samperio named Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ product planning manager

Samperio has held several positions throughout his eleven years with SRNA, from warehouse operations to customer service to sales.

By Christian Hinton
wes-samperio-dunlop-motorcycle-tires