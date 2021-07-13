Nokian Tyres Receives Award for Sustainability

Nokian Tyres ‘ North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee, is a recipient of the 2021 Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance.

According to Nokian, these factors contributed to its recognition of sustainability:

The factory’s production building holds LEED v4 Silver certification;

A bank of solar panels anchored in the parking lot provides power to the administration building and generates energy for a portion of the production process;

The three-megawatt panels can generate approximately 4,000 megawatt-hours of solar energy each year, which would be enough to power more than 500 homes;

The administration building achieved LEED v4 Gold certification;

Inspectors highlighted the administration building’s innovation in design, energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality as key drivers of the high certification level;

Design innovations include solar power, low-emitting building materials and a high level of natural lighting throughout the facility;

A 2.5-acre greenspace flanks the entrance of the administration building, complete with trees, a pond and walking paths.

The company says the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements by individuals, local governments, businesses, organizations, educational institutions and agencies for successful environmental projects and conservation measures.