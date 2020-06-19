Nokian Tyres Factory Earns ISO 9001 Certification

Less than six months after opening, Nokian Tyres ’ factory in Dayton, Tennessee, earned ISO 9001 certification earlier this year.

Click Here to Read More

The achievement affirms that the company has implemented rigorous quality management processes at the facility.

The process includes audits by an independent, external certification body and by internal staff trained for the process. All three of Nokian Tyres’ global factories have now achieved ISO 9001 certification.

During its ramp-up process, factory leadership instilled Nokian Tyres’ values of safety and sustainability; the company is putting the finishing touches on a solar-powered administration building, and it recently funded college scholarships for a pair of Rhea County students.