 Nokian Tyres Surpasses 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nokian Tyres Surpasses 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

Nokian Tyres achieved its 52% CO2 emissions reduction target in 2023, exceeding the 2030 goal.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres and Finnish Ski Association

Nokian Tyres announced it reached one of its key emissions reduction targets seven years ahead of schedule. One of the company’s science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets was to cut its tire factories’ CO2 emissions by 52% per production ton by 2030 compared to the emissions level in 2015. The target was achieved in 2023.

Related Articles

In 2015 the direct CO2 emissions from the factories were 723 kilograms (approx. 1593 lb.) per ton of tires, so reducing them by 52% means that they are below 347 kilograms (approx. 765 lb.) per ton of tires, which was the target level for the year 2030. However, in 2023 Nokian Tyres is already progressing rapidly toward a level of less than 200 kilograms (approx. 440 lb.) per ton of tires manufactured.

The already-achieved target is one of Nokian Tyres’ four science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The manufacturer said two of the targets are related to emissions from the supply chain, and one target is to reduce emissions during tire use.

According to Nokian, the CO2 emissions from tire production are mainly the result of the energy mix used in the factories. Thus, to reduce emissions, most of the purchased energy has to be from zero-CO2-emission sources. Nokian Tyres said it is in the process of updating its science-based climate targets to be even more ambitious. The company said it is committed to setting targets that enable net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

You May Also Like

award-stock
ATD-New-Website
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
News

Nokian Tyres’ New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nov_DaytonWarehouse

Nokian Tyres said it is proceeding on schedule with construction of the finished goods warehouse at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The facility is slated to open in summer 2024 and will hold as many as 600,000 tires.

The foundation of the 350,000-square-foot facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials. Conveyor installation will begin this spring. The construction team has used 7,500 cubic yards of material sourced from the local market, Nokian said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental’s November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact
Raybestos Launches R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos debuted its R-Line+ Rotor, featuring what the company says is resilient resin material, advanced metallurgy and enhanced surface finish for consistent braking.

By Christian Hinton
Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor
Bartec TPMS Expands Field Service Team

Bartec expanded its field service team with automotive veteran Robert Mathis covering the greater Texas area as the field service representative.

By Christian Hinton
Robert-Mathis-Bartec
SimpleTire Introduces Digital Tire Rating System

SimpleTire says SimpleScore offers data-backed tire ratings.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleScore_SimpleTire

Other Posts

PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-32-new-products
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400
Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama has partnered with “Tread Lightly!” to promote stewardship and education around responsible outdoor recreation.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Hunter Rolls Out HawkEye XL at Five Love’s Locations

Hunter’s Hawkeye XL alignment system will handle vehicles from Class 8 trailers to passenger cars at five Love’s locations.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Hawkeye-XL