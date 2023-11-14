Nokian Tyres Surpasses 2030 Emissions Reduction Target

Nokian Tyres announced it reached one of its key emissions reduction targets seven years ahead of schedule. One of the company’s science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets was to cut its tire factories’ CO2 emissions by 52% per production ton by 2030 compared to the emissions level in 2015. The target was achieved in 2023.

In 2015 the direct CO2 emissions from the factories were 723 kilograms (approx. 1593 lb.) per ton of tires, so reducing them by 52% means that they are below 347 kilograms (approx. 765 lb.) per ton of tires, which was the target level for the year 2030. However, in 2023 Nokian Tyres is already progressing rapidly toward a level of less than 200 kilograms (approx. 440 lb.) per ton of tires manufactured.

The already-achieved target is one of Nokian Tyres’ four science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The manufacturer said two of the targets are related to emissions from the supply chain, and one target is to reduce emissions during tire use.

According to Nokian, the CO2 emissions from tire production are mainly the result of the energy mix used in the factories. Thus, to reduce emissions, most of the purchased energy has to be from zero-CO2-emission sources. Nokian Tyres said it is in the process of updating its science-based climate targets to be even more ambitious. The company said it is committed to setting targets that enable net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.