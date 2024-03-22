Nokian Tyres holds bracket challenge on worst roads in North America

Which state or province has the worst roads in North America? Between March 18-29, Nokian Tyres is inviting drivers to vote on that in a bracket-style competition, then enter for a chance to win a free set of tires backed by the company’s pothole protection program.

This is Nokian Tyres’ third year hosting the tournament competition. In 2023, the tiremaker’s audience voted Quebec as the province or state with the worst road conditions on the continent.

After voting on Nokian Tyres’ social media channels, participants can make their case and submit photographic evidence at NokianTires.com/Potholes. Doing so will enter eligible residents of the United States and Canada to win a set of the Nokian Tyres One tire, which is reinforced with Aramid fibers.

This is Nokian Tyres’ third year hosting the tournament competition. In 2023, the tiremaker’s audience voted Quebec as the province or state with the worst road conditions in the continent.

Each week, Nokian Tyres will host a round of polls on its social media channels – @NokianTyresNA on Facebook and Instagram. First-round matchups include:

Quebec vs. Alberta;

British Columbia vs. Ontario;

Oregon vs. Illinois;

Colorado vs. Massachusetts.

Nokian Tyres makes the One, Outpost and Remedy tires at its North American factory in Dayton, TN. The company said it also produces a variety of other all-season and all-weather products at the Dayton factory tailored to the demands of North American drivers.

According to Nokian, the all-season Nokian Tyres One and One HT, the rugged all-terrain Nokian Tyres Outpost nAT and APT, and the new all-weather Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 come with pothole protection. If a tire is damaged beyond repair by a pothole or road hazard, Nokian Tyres said it will replace the tire at no charge.