Nokian Tyres Begins First Phase of Hiring for Dayton Factory

Nokian Tyres is ready to hire workers to staff its tire production plant in Southeast Tennessee.

The Scandinavian tire company plans to hire between 40 and 50 production team members in the first quarter of 2019. In this first phase of hiring, Nokian is looking for experienced manufacturing workers to fill a variety of positions at every level of the organization.

Interested candidates are invited to visit NokianTires.com/DaytonFactory to apply for available positions.

For the first phase of hiring, Nokian said it is interested in candidates with varying levels of manufacturing experience, including skilled production workers, manufacturing operations professionals and maintenance technicians.

Job opportunities are available in mixing, tire production, maintenance and general factory overhead.

“Our new team members will work in one of the most advanced tire manufacturing facilities in the world,” said Nokian Tyres Dayton Factory Operations Director Peter Chia. “We are committed to giving our workers everything they need to succeed, including in-depth training, competitive wages and a positive workplace culture.”

Nokian Tyres plans to begin producing tires at the Dayton factory in 2020. It aims to hire and train approximately 150 team members by the end of 2019. Eventually, the company will employ around 400 workers at the factory, which will produce four million tires per year when it reaches full capacity.