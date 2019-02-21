New Roles, Promotions Announced at Double Coin, CMA

Tire manufacturer Double Coin and the CMA organization announce three organizational changes, effective January 1, 2019.

Teresa Galvan has been promoted to a new position within Marketing and Operations as CMA’s Director of Strategic Operations.

“Teresa is a true professional and has been an invaluable member of the CMA team for over 11 years working in several customer care positions,” said Tim Phillips, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “Her new role is a combination of customer service and marketing. It’s designed to optimize the customer experience for key accounts and manage the company’s marketing initiatives.”

Brian Rainwater will now spearhead all aspects of Distribution, Logistics and Purchasing.

“For 5 years, Brian Rainwater has been involved in distribution with CMA. He is a dedicated team member, providing great leadership within the organization,” said Phillips. “We are excited to have Brian take on this leadership role to tie the customer experience to operations and improve it so that we as a company will be able to deliver more value to the customer.”

Jackie Concepcion is CMA’s new Director of Customer Service. Prior to CMA, Concepcion spearheaded customer service as a team leader at Camso. Her responsibilities included onboarding and training new customer service agents, integrating with the sales team to improve the customer experience, tracking factory direct purchases, developing a system of corrective and preventative action (CAPA) for process improvement initiatives, as well as implementing the company’s CRM program.

The organizational announcement says the changes were made to streamline operations and improve CMA’s overall customer experience.

Double Coin Tires have been marketed in the U.S. since 1992. Double Coin Tires are supplied by CMA, LLC, which is based in Monrovia, California and is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Ltd. Double Coin products include truck and bus radial and radial off-the-road tires that enjoy OEM fitments at major North American transportation and construction equipment manufacturers. In addition, Double Coin Tires are tested on some of the most progressive transportation fleets in North America. Many of the Double Coin Tires sold in the U.S. are SmartWay Verified. Flagship and associate brands distributed by CMA include: Double Coin, Warrior, Dynatrail, Dynacargo, Dynastar, Duraturn and Bluestar. In addition, CMA supports several large tire marketing organizations with private and exclusive brand consumer and commercial tires.