Myers Tire Supply Donates to Footprints Center for Autism

Pictured are (left to right) Lance Meyer, Myers vice president of sales; Erin Bolyard, executive director at Footprints Center for Autism; and Chris DuPaul, Myers group president.

The sales team at Myers Tire Supply donated remote-controlled racecars and 80 superhero capes to the Footprints Center for Autism during an event at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio.



Event attendees worked with Impact 4 Good, a company that runs socially conscious teambuilding programs, to plan “Crazy Carz and Capes for Kidz.” Working in teams, participants rotated through several activities that challenged them both physically and mentally. Completing these car-themed activities earned each team accessories needed to customize their car. After each team completed the challenges and acquired their parts, they got to work assembling their RC Car and decorating their garage boxes with messages of encouragement.

