October 4, 2019

Myers Industries CEO Resigns

Myers Industries, Inc. has announced that Dave Banyard has resigned as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 25, to accept another professional opportunity.

Andrean Horton, the company’s executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, has been named interim president and chief executive officer. The board of directors will engage a global executive search firm to assist in identifying a new president and chief executive officer.

Chairman of the board of directors of Myers Industries, F. Jack Liebau, Jr., commented, “On behalf of the board of directors, we would like to thank Dave for his leadership and contributions to Myers. We wish him well in his future endeavors. The company will remain focused on executing its strategic initiatives, including the transformation underway in the distribution segment.”

