 Myers Industries acquires Signature Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Myers Industries acquires Signature Systems

Myers's CEO said the acquisition will strengthen the company's growing portfolio of brands and will enhance its profitability profile.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Handshake agreement

Myers Industries recently completed an acquisition of Signature Systems, which was announced Jan. 2. The cash transaction of $350 million was funded through an amendment and restatement of Myers’ existing loan agreement, which maintained a $250 million revolving credit facility and added a new $400 million, five-year senior secured term loan A. The term loan A was increased by $50 million from the amount initially contemplated, Myers said. The financial results of Signature Systems are expected to be included within Myers’ material handling segment.

Related Articles

“We are excited to welcome the Signature team to Myers with the closing of this transaction,” Mike McGaugh, chief executive officer of Myers Industries said. “This acquisition strengthens our growing portfolio of market-leading brands, enhances our profitability profile and demonstrates Myers’ capability as a platform for acquisitive growth. With a strong runway of future growth, due to increasing infrastructure investments over the next decade, we believe Signature’s sustainable competitive advantage, strong earnings growth, and free cashflow profile will help us accelerate EPS growth and achieve our long-term strategic objectives.”

You May Also Like

Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400
News

Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400

Hunter Engineering was recently named an Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest winner. Hunter won in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category. The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution, Hunter said.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products, like the Optimizely CMS, where Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average page views. According to Hunter, a large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as information for technicians and service writers.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Atturo to participate in 2024 4Fest events

Atturo Tires said it plans to be on-site at several 4Fest event locations showcasing its entire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-4Fest-Events-1400
Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

The company said its new facility’s retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

By Christian Hinton
Cosmo-Tires-South-America
Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV
ZC Rubber to build new factory in Mexico

The company’s Mexico factory will be located about 150 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

Deborah Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires.

By Christian Hinton
Deborah-Augsburger-SRNA-1400
Valvoline to feature Restore & Protect motor oil during Super Bowl pre-game commercial

The 30-second commercial about its new Restore & Protect motor oil will air during the pre-game show.

By Christian Hinton
Valvoline-RestoreProtect-oil
Yokohama Tire partners with California State Parks Foundation

To begin the partnership, Yokohama will support California State Parks Foundation at three Malibu-area sites and three projects in San Diego.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-CA-State-Parks-Foundation-cleanup-at-Silver-Strand-State-Beach-1400
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases Mini Angle Die Grinder

The AirCat 6250 ¼ in. is low weight and features a design that provides access into tight spaces.

By Christian Hinton
Florida-Pneumatic-AirCat-6250-1400