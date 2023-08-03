 Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil's new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil

Amsoil unveiled two new lines of synthetic lubricants, 100% synthetic high-mileage and synthetic hybrid motor oil, and reworked an existing line for extended-life vehicles.

Related Articles

100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil – Amsoil said its new 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles. Formulated with detergency and seal conditioners to help remove deposit buildup and restore performance, the company said it cleans and protects engines against oil breakdown and leaks for up to 12,000 miles or one year. Amsoil said its 100% synthetic high-mileage motor oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 viscosities. 

100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil – Amsoil’s new 100% synthetic hybrid motor oil is built to combat issues common to HEV and PHEV vehicles, including infrequent engine use and increased stop/start activity, the company said. It is available in 0W-16 and 0W-20 viscosities.

Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil – Amsoil extended-life 100% synthetic motor oil features a proprietary blend of synthetic base oils and an additive package. According to the company, a boosted additive package neutralizes acids and resists sludge, corrosion and carbon deposits to guard advanced engines and promote longevity. Amsoil extended-life 100% synthetic motor oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities.

You May Also Like

goodyear-hq-1400
Goodyear BODs
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires
Atturo Big O tires
News

Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire

Marangoni has entered a strategic partnership with CEAT Limited to provide tire retreading solutions in the Indian market.

“Marangoni is looking forward to join forces with CEAT in order to propose a premium retread to Indian customers," Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group, said. "This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience, CEAT and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone

Other Posts

Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals.

By Christian Hinton
2023 Federated Ironman
Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry
TIA to Host ATS Instructor Class in Seattle

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-ATS-Seattle
Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Five young fans were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Make-A-Wish