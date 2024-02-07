Moore Tires to rebuild Illinois flagship location

Moore Tires, a family-owned and operated tire and automotive business founded in Rock Falls, Illinois over 33 years ago, said it has come to a purchase agreement with the Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission (IDC) to secure 22 acres of land to rebuild its facilities at 2400 1st Avenue in Rock Falls following a fire at its original location on Route 30.

On Jan. 16, Moore Tires Rock Falls, the company’s headquarters and flagship location, had a fire that resulted in a total loss. Owners Jeff and Angie Moore purchased the at-the-time two-bay shop at 2411 E. Route 30 in 1991. Moore Tires said the original location expanded to an 11-bay facility with room to accommodate 16 cars and two semis at the same time.

For half the month, the company said its leaders devised a plan to keep the Moore Tires company headquarters in Rock Falls.

“We are very thankful for the tremendous support and cooperation of the city of Rock Falls and the IDC in helping us find a new home for our 50+ employees in Rock Falls,” Jeff Moore said. “Special thanks to Mayor Kleckler, City Administrator Robbin Blackert and Building Inspector Mark Searing for their work on expediting the transaction.”