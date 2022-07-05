Monro, Inc. Publishes 2022 Responsibility Report

Monro, Inc. has released its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report, “ Responsibility Drives Monro.Forward .” The report covers Monro’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts for fiscal year 2022.

Click Here to Read More

Monro says the report highlights the actions it is taking every day to care for its teammates and guests to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, and to act as a good steward of the environment.

Monro’s progress toward its ESG goals, as well as the following highlights, are addressed in the report:

Fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion through recruitment and training initiatives that are focused on developing a workforce and leadership team closely resembling Monro’s customer base.

Reducing the company’s direct energy and emissions footprint by implementing energy-saving initiatives such as LED lighting and energy-efficient signage, as well as increased supply chain efficiencies through the recent divestiture of Monro’s tire distribution assets to American Tire Distributors.

Giving back to the communities it serves through a strategy that focuses on three pillars of community engagement: economic and food security, education of youth and family services, and veterans’ services.

Strengthening cybersecurity and data privacy by refining policies and practices according to leading industry standards and making investments in technology infrastructure.

The report includes a mapping to certain metrics of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries.